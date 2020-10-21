GLENDALE (3TV/CBS5)-- A wrong-way driver was taken into custody after crashing on the Loop 101 in Glendale early Wednesday Day.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the driver was reported going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near Camelback Road just after midnight.
The driver reportedly crashed the vehicle. DPS troopers then took that person into custody.
The driver reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's not clear why they were going the wrong way on the freeway.
No further information was released.