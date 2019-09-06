MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa man who was arrested for drunk driving after causing a wrong-way crash tried to bribe troopers with cocaine while he was in custody.
According to court documents, it all started when 19-year-old Jace Miller caused a wrong-way crash near Loop 202 and Priest Drive on the night of Aug. 29.
Witnesses told troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety that Miller got out of his car and ran away from the scene after the crash.
Troopers later caught up with Miller and noted that he had watery, bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol, couldn't keep his balance and admitted that he had been drinking.
Miller was taken into custody and transported to a DPS station for a blood draw to determine his blood alcohol level.
While on the way to the station, troopers say Miller offered them cocaine if they let him go.
Documents state that Miller resisted the blood draw and had to be restrained.
He was then taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. After being taken to a hospital bed, he tried to walk away while he was still handcuffed and had to be physically restrained again, according to court documents.
Miller's blood alcohol content was .235. He was charged with multiple counts including wrong-way DUI and leaving the scene of a crash.