NEAR BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A part of Interstate 17 was closed near Black Canyon City Friday after someone pulled a gun on an Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) worker.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), they received a call from an ADOT worker at around noon.
The worker told troopers while he was slowing down for traffic on northbound I-17 at milepost 230, another motorist pulled a gun on him while yelling obscenities.
DPS said they had to shut down the area to look for the person who pulled the gun on the worker.
Based on the description given by the ADOT worker, troopers were able to stop a vehicle on northbound I-17 at milepost 251.
DPS added that troopers are interviewing a possible suspect in the case.
No one was hurt in the incident.
At this time, traffic is moving again in the area but ADOT added that drivers should expect heavy-to-moderate traffic starting in Black Canyon City.
UPDATE: Traffic again moving on I-17 NB at Sunset Point. Expect heavy-to-moderate traffic starting in Black Canyon City.— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 2, 2019
Get his plate number, color and make of vehicle or shoes if he traveling on foot with the flow of traffic. [ban]
