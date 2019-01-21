TONOPAH (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect was taken into custody by troopers west of Tonopah following a pursuit early Monday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers began the pursuit on westbound Interstate 10 at Verrado Way sometime before 6 a.m.
Troopers tailed the vehicle west for nearly 40 miles until a trooper initiated a pit maneuver just past Salome Road.
DPS said the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and into the desert after it spun out.
Once a police helicopter was brought in, the troopers were able to locate the suspect hiding in a bush not far from the scene.
DPS said the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
DPS has not said what the initial reason for stop was and the investigation remains ongoing.
No further details were released.
