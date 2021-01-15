NEAR MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding the person behind the wheel of a white semi-truck who hit a tow truck and then took off on the side of Interstate 10 near Marana.
It happened on the eastbound side on the I-10 at milepost 229, which is a few miles northeast of Pinal Airpark. Troopers said the semi-truck driver crashed into a tow truck and two tow operators who were working on the side of the road. The victims suffered serious injuries. The suspect then drove off.
DPS said the semi likely has damage on the front and right side of the truck. The passenger headlight might be out, while the headlights may have a blue tint. Anyone with information is asked to email Trooper Gonzalez.