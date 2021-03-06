PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is on the run and a young woman is in the hospital after a DPS trooper was hit by a Chevy Tahoe early Saturday morning. DPS says that trooper fired at the Tahoe as the driver left the scene.
It happened at Interstate 17 and Cactus Road. Eastbound Cactus Road and the Cactus off-ramp from northbound I-17 will be closed until at least noon, according to DPS.
According to DPS, it started when the trooper clocked a sedan at more than 100mph on northbound I-17 ahead of the Cactus Road exit. DPS says the driver sped through the light at the off-ramp, lost control, and spun out. The driver then got out of the sedan and ran away. The trooper chased after that person on foot.
That's when the Chevy Tahoe hit the trooper, according to DPS. The suspect who was running jumped into the Tahoe, which then took off heading east on Cactus Road. DPS said the trooper was "in fear for his life" and shot at the Tahoe as sped away east on Cactus Road. Investigators found the Tahoe a short time, later less than a half a mile north of where the speeding sedan crashed. Video from that scene showed the Tahoe with a bullet hole in the passenger side window.
DPS said one suspect, described by the agency as an "adult [woman] in her late teens," had been shot and was taken to the hospital. Investigators are still looking for the driver of the sedan. but they have not released a description of that person.
Information is still developing, but DPS said its trooper has minor injuries and is expected to be fine.
#BREAKING: @Arizona_DPS Trooper hit by a car. Avoid Cactus by I-17 I’m live on 3TV at 6am. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/WgUJbUUSQ9— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) March 6, 2021
DPS is advising people to avoid the area of I-17 and Cactus Road as the on-scene investigation goes on.
