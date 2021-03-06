PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One suspect is on the run and a second is in the hospital after a shooting that happened before a DPS trooper was hit by a car early Saturday morning, investigators say.
It happened at Interstate 17 and Cactus Road. Eastbound Cactus Road and the Cactus off-ramp from northbound I-17 will be closed until at least noon, according to DPS.
Information is still developing, but according to the Arizona's Family crew on the scene, the trooper who was hit by a car has minor injuries and expected to be fine.
DPS said investigators believe that incident is connected to shooting that happened less than half a mile to the north. Video from that scene showed a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window. No other information was immediately available, but DPS did confirm that a trooper fire their weapon.
It's not clear how the suspect who is in the hospital was hurt. Investigators have not released a description of the suspect for whom they are looking.
#BREAKING: @Arizona_DPS Trooper hit by a car. Avoid Cactus by I-17 I’m live on 3TV at 6am. #AzFamily pic.twitter.com/WgUJbUUSQ9— Maria Hechanova (@MariaHechanova) March 6, 2021
DPS is advising people to avoid the area as the on-scene investigation goes on.
