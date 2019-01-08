SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Salt River Police Department officer was killed during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near McDowell Road.
DPS said Officer Clayton Townsend had just pulled over a driver for expired registration.
While Townsend was standing at the driver's side door of the white passenger vehicle he stopped, a black passenger vehicle entered the right-side emergency lane and collided with the white passenger vehicle and then hit the officer.
Townsend sustained head trauma in the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle that was initially pulled over was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
"Officer Clayton was one of my most dedicated, loyal and committed officers on my department," said Salt River Police Department Chief Karl Auerbach. "He was truly a guardian of the people."
The driver who hit Townsend and the other car stayed on the scene. He has been identified as 40-year-old Jerry Sanstead.
According to DPS, Sanstead told detectives he was texting when his vehicle struck the police officer. A witness told DPS that Sanstead's vehicle crossed over two traffic lanes before hitting the officer.
Sanstead was arrested and booked into jail for manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
Police say Townsend leaves behind a wife and a 10-month-old child. He had served on the police force for five years.
"He was known by all to be caring and compassionate," said Auerbach.
Auerbach praised Townsend's work ethic.
"Ofc. Townsend was doing what he decided to do, to be a servant of the people, to be a guardian of the people, to serve and protect, and tragically this evening, he lost his life doing his job," said Auerbach.
Gov. Doug Ducey offered his condolences in a tweet, saying flags would be at half-staff on Wednesday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound Loop 101 from Loop 202 Red Mountain to McKellips Road because of the crash.
The road was reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
**UPDATE** All lanes and ramps have reopened. https://t.co/oJ1m3S8mZg— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 9, 2019
Saddened to hear of this tragic loss. My prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the Salt River Police Officer killed in the line of duty tonight. Tomorrow all state flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor his life and service. #RIP https://t.co/a6sXIUK745— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 9, 2019
UPDATE on L-101 NB crash at McKellips Road: The L-202 east- and westbound on-ramps to the 101 are closed. L-101 NB also closed; the Rio Salado on-ramp from the northbound L-101 is closed. All NB 101 tfx must get off at 202. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/VdyLEnDWdb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 9, 2019
I am sorry to report the death of a Salt River Tribal Police Officer tonight. Details are still being realized, but it appears he was struck and killed by a car, while on a traffic stop on SR101 near McDowell Rosd. @Arizona_DPS Troopers are conducting the investigation.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 9, 2019
R.I.P. Officer Townsend. Thank you for your service sir.
Hey local P.D.'s how about leaving the traffic stops on the freeway to DPS. You know the ones that have been trained properly when and where to pull a person over for a traffic stop.
Sad. Probably someone texting or on the phone.
