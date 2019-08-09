PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A driver was able to jump clear of his motorhome as it careened off Interstate 17 and fell down a 300 foot cliff Friday.
The accident happened north of Black Canyon City around 2:30 p.m.
[WATCH: Driver jumps out before motorhome plummets 300 feet off I-17]
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the wreckage caught fire and started a brush fire at the base of the cliff. The fire didn't spread far.
Graves said the driver was able to jump clear of the RV and was not injured during the incident.
Use caution due to slowing in the area of I-17 SB past Sunset Point Rest Area. A motor home went off the road & traveled about 300 ft down the canyon before bursting into flames. Fortunately, the driver & sole occupant jumped free & wasn’t injured. #TrafficAlert #AZtroopers pic.twitter.com/Q69Bj0rLfV— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 9, 2019
The lanes of Interstate 17 are divided near the area.
The RV fell from the southbound lanes, near milepost 251 north of Black Canyon City. Graves said traffic was moving slowly along the southbound lanes while the incident was being cleared.
(4) comments
He watched to many jump out of vehicle going over movies .[censored]
Ain’t nuthin rotten, jus grade A insurance fraud
His last words—‘Here hold my beer’.
“Driver jumped clear and wasn’t hurt”...
Something’s rotten in Denmark. 20 bucks says we’ll never actually get a report as to what happened.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.