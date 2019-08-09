A driver was not hurt after the Department of Public Safety the driver jumped out of a motorhome before it fell 300 feet off Interstate 17 north of Black Canyon City.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A driver was able to jump clear of his motorhome as it careened off Interstate 17 and fell down a 300 foot cliff Friday.

The accident happened north of Black Canyon City around 2:30 p.m. 

[WATCH: Driver jumps out before motorhome plummets 300 feet off I-17]

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said the wreckage caught fire and started a brush fire at the base of the cliff. The fire didn't spread far.

Graves said the driver was able to jump clear of the RV and was not injured during the incident. 

The lanes of Interstate 17 are divided near the area.

The RV fell from the southbound lanes, near milepost 251 north of Black Canyon City. Graves said traffic was  moving slowly along the southbound lanes while the incident was being cleared.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

(4) comments

Daffy
Daffy

He watched to many jump out of vehicle going over movies .[censored]

Report Add Reply
LovesNatch
LovesNatch

Ain’t nuthin rotten, jus grade A insurance fraud

Report Add Reply
Wazoolie
Wazoolie

His last words—‘Here hold my beer’.

Report Add Reply
Azfamily
Azfamily

“Driver jumped clear and wasn’t hurt”...



Something’s rotten in Denmark. 20 bucks says we’ll never actually get a report as to what happened.

Report Add Reply

