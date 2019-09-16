PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety announced Monday that it will be sending new types of emergency notifications to your mobile device.
Along with AMBER Alerts, which notify the public of a child abduction, DPS is adding Blue Alerts and Silver Alerts to its mobile alert tool kit.
Blue Alerts are activated when a suspect kills or injures a member of law enforcement and poses a threat to the community.
Silver Alerts are sent out when a person older than 65 or a person with a cognitive or mental disability goes missing and their life appears to be in danger.
While these new alerts go live this week, Arizonans already received a Silver Alert sent to their mobile devices back in April.
"The one that went out on that date, that was when we first had the ability to go live with it," said DPS Capt. Tom Neve.
Questions arose after the alert went out to phones across the state, but then DPS didn't do it again.
"It wasn't sent out in error; it was part of the process," Neve said. "We were just in the beginning phases of getting the alerts put together."
DPS also denies that the April 23 Silver Alert for a man named Louis Brooks Jr. violated federal Wireless Emergency Alert guidelines. Brooks was later found dead in his car.
"We want to the public to understand; the purpose of these alerts is to involve them in a joint and timely effort to help save lives," said DPS Sgt. Kameron Lee.
While it's possible to turn the notifications off, DPS is asking that you don't.
"We know that it might be a concern, that it's inconvenient to get those alerts, but realize that they're going out for a good reason. And we need the public's help to locate that person or persons in a timely manner," Neve said.