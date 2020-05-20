PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley woman says she’s grateful to be home recovering after rescue crews had to fly her out of an Arizona canyon. The dramatic rescue was caught on camera.
Macaia Sanders says she was canyoneering at Salome Slot Canyon, north of Roosevelt Lake, for the first time when she slipped on a rock.
“The water from the waterfall just kind of took me down and I landed on rocks at the bottom,” says Sanders. “I knew immediately that I had hurt my leg."
Sanders says her friends took a screenshot of her location on a phone app and left to find cellphone service so they could call for help. Her teen son stayed at her side.
Gila County Search and Rescue crews were able to locate Sanders and treat her leg while the Department of Public Safety air rescue crew was on the way.
“[The canyon is] relatively narrow, from high terrain to low terrain,” said DPS trooper pilot Scott Clifton. “Out of the canyon, the winds could be one direction, and in the canyon, they could be going the opposite direction.”
In the video provided by DPS, trooper paramedic Eric Tarr can be seen securing Sanders to some equipment before she’s lifted to safety.
On May 13, 2020, Ranger 1 assisted @GilaCountySO with the rescue of an injured hiker & her son in Salome Slot Canyon. A trooper/paramedic was inserted into the canyon & both the hiker & her son were extracted via hoist. Great work by all involved for a swift & successful rescue! pic.twitter.com/WIfJLovBlv— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 19, 2020
“Most people are generally happy to see us,” says Tarr. “We’re the cops they like to see.”
“Once I got her inside, I kind of transitioned her to the seat,” says trooper paramedic Craig Bremer.
The three-person crew says communication is always essential when executing air rescues.
“It was a big relief,” says Sanders, who is now recovering at home with a broken leg and injured ankle.
She says it was her first time canyoneering at Salome Slot Canyon, but she was well prepared with food and water which came in handy while she waited fours hours for rescue crews to reach her. Sanders says she was not scared during the whole ordeal because she felt she was in good hands.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at an interview our Ranger 1 crew did with @azfamily today. The interview will air during their 5 p.m. broadcast today - be sure to check it out! #AZTroopers #AZDPSAviation #AirRescue #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/2UObRXu6xe— Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 20, 2020
“They were all awesome and I can never thank them enough,” says Sanders. “Hopefully I won’t have to, you know, see them again.”
DPS says the air unit handles about 100 hiker rescue calls every year all across the state.