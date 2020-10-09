PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety released new video from an apparent trooper ambush in September.
The video released from DPS shows the moments two suspects drove up to state troopers and fired towards their vehicle.
The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 17, when troopers were in the area of 37th Avenue and Portland Street to serve a warrant and a silver car pulled up. The driver of the car honked the horn, and one of the troopers then started to get out of his car. DPS says the passenger in the suspect vehicle then raised an AK-47 assault rifle and fired at the troopers. The troopers returned fire. No one was injured in the gunfire.
The passenger, 17-year-old Luis German Espinoza Acuña, was arrested. But the driver of the car got away.
DPS is still looking for the suspect and his vehicle. If you recognize the car or the suspect call 911 or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips.