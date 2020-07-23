CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Department of Public Safety has an up-close look at how a high-speed chase came to an end on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway late last month.

The agency released the dashcam video on Thursday of the trooper who used a special device called the "Grappler" to get the driver to stop on June 28. Trooper Norman Hupp deployed it from his SUV.

"Once I got behind the vehicle, I lowered the bumper and then moved in; I had to speed up to get underneath the vehicle," said Trooper Hupp.

The Grappler utilizes a netting system to attach itself and lock the rear wheel of a suspect's car. In this case, it went around the suspect's left rear tire.

"Then, a 40-foot tether is deployed and then I can grab the vehicle to a safe stop," said Hupp.

The Grappler caused the driver to swerve to the left and hit the median just west of the Loop 101 Price Freeway interchange. The suspect, who has not been identified, was then taken into custody. DPS said the driver was not hurt.

"This is the first time DPS has had (a) successful Grappler," said Hupp.

DPS said Grapplers are being placed on trooper vehicles across the state but didn't say how many. They're still in the testing phase.

"The Grappler is cutting-edge technology which makes a tremendous difference for troopers," Lt. Col. Jenna Mitchell, assistant director of the Highway Patrol Division, said in the statement. "This device positively impacts the safety of troopers, the public, and suspects, helping to end pursuits as safely as possible."

The driver was originally reported to law enforcement for colliding with the median wall and then continuing to drive on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Val Vista Road. The suspect kept going east and then south and DPS didn't find the car until just south of the U.S. 60. DPS hasn't said what charges the suspect is facing.