QUARTZSITE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - DPS released new documents and body camera footage from a traffic stop in September 2017 that led to an trooper-involved shooting, a carjacking and then an intense shootout with state troopers and Border Patrol agents.
[WATCH: DPS releases body-cam video of events surrounding deadly shootout in western Arizona]
According to the case report, the driver, Marco Ruiz-Zazueta, picked up his nephew, Rodolfo Ballardo, and the two drove to Gilbert to buy methamphetamine and heroin. They were later pulled over in La Paz County by Trooper Joshua McDonnell for a suspended license and registration and for having two blue lights on the front of their Mustang.
In the body camera video, you can hear the trooper asking whether there were any weapons in the car, which they responded with "no."
DPS says Ballardo gave the trooper a fake name, which prompted him to ask Zazueta to step out of the car. Zazueta claimed to not know Ballardo's name.
"Come on, man. Don't lie to me. If he's lying to me we're going to have issues," McDonnell told Zazueta.
The body camera video abruptly ends shortly after that.
DPS says that McDonnell's body camera fell off and hit the asphalt when Ballardo stepped out of the car and shot at him. Due to that, the video stopped recording. Once the body camera is turned back on, McDonnell appeared to be shaken up. Zazueta was in the backseat of the patrol car, and Ballardo took the Mustang and fled.
"That guy came out, he shot as I turned, I drew, he was already back in the car and this guy was trying to get back in it," McDonnell said to another trooper who showed up to assist him.
Ballardo drove several miles on Interstate 10 before troopers spotted him and gunfire was exchanged again, according to the report.
Ballardo then got out of the Mustang and ran up to a semi-truck that was parked. The report says that the driver of the semi-truck was sleeping and Ballardo told him he would kill him if he didn't get out.
The driver of the semi-truck then ran toward troopers and told them what happened. Border Patrol agents assisted state troopers when they found the semi with no headlights on. Troopers noted hearing gunshots as they approached the semi and they returned fire.
In body camera video, troopers pulled Ballardo out of the truck and performed first aid until paramedics arrived. He died at the hospital.
Zazueta was arrested on several charges.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shootings]
