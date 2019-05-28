PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in jail after leading authorities on a lengthy pursuit that ended with a stolen vehicle at the bottom of a canyon just south of Prescott.
Around 9 p.m. Monday, troopers were advised of a stolen vehicle and located it shortly after on State Route 74 near Interstate 17.
[WATCH: Suspect leads authorities on wild chase near Prescott]
DPS says troopers began a pursuit of the vehicle on northbound I-17 and numerous attempts to use spike strips failed.
The vehicle made its way to Prescott Valley where the suspect tried to car jack two vehicles but was unsuccessful.
DPS says the pursuit continued through Prescott and down U.S. 89 when the suspect drove over a cliff near milepost 303 and bailed from the vehicle.
They say the suspect was located in the trees near the rim shortly after and was taken into custody with minor injuries.
The vehicle was found approximately 500 feet down a canyon and will be removed at a later time.
DPS says the suspect was cleared from the hospital and booked into jail on several charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.