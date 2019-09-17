AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A semi-truck driver is in custody after being possibly impaired on the freeway in Ahwatukee on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The driver stopped on Interstate 10 eastbound underneath the Elliot overpass, partially blocking the HOV lane, DPS said.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows two troopers taking the driver into custody on the westbound side of the freeway. As they were walking back, it appears the driver decided to sit down. The troopers then had to bring the driver back up with the help of other troopers.
The driver was then loaded into a DPS patrol vehicle.
Somebody then drove the semi-truck to other side of the eastbound lanes on the shoulder so it wouldn't block any traffic.
No other information about the driver was released.