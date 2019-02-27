GILA BEND (3TV/CBS 5) - Three people were killed in a crash near Gila Bend on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The collision, which involved two cars, happened around 2 p.m. on State Route 85, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said a Mazda sedan was traveling southbound on SR-85. For an unknown reason, the car crossed over into the northbound lane and struck an Infinity sedan head-on. Both cars ended up blocking both lanes.
DPS said the driver of the Mazda, 52-year-old Jeffrey D. Schander of Gilbert, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Infinity, 46-year-old Elizabeth Lozano De Chatlak of Phoenix, and her passenger, 77-year-old Peter Chatlak of Phoenix, were also pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS said four passengers in the backseat of the Infinity were airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and Maricopa Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.