PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 southbound is closed at Loop 303 after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened around 2 a.m. when a pedestrian ran into the roadway on the I-17 near Dixileta Drive.

The pedestrian was hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. That person has not been identified.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to the SR-303 until further notice. There's no estimated time to reopen southbound I-17.

DPS is continuing to investigate. 

 

