PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Interstate 17 southbound is closed at Loop 303 after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.
Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened around 2 a.m. when a pedestrian ran into the roadway on the I-17 near Dixileta Drive.
— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 1, 2021
The pedestrian was hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DPS. That person has not been identified.
Southbound traffic is being diverted to the SR-303 until further notice. There's no estimated time to reopen southbound I-17.
DPS is continuing to investigate.