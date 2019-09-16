NEAR TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A deadly crash shut down a portion of Interstate 10 west of Phoenix late Monday night.
The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. on eastbound I-10 at milepost 84, near Tonopah.
According to DPS, a pickup truck rolled-over onto the right shoulder and several people were ejected.
DPS said at least three people were inside the vehicle at the time. One of the people inside died while two others were injured.
Deputies say there may have been a fourth passenger that was inside the vehicle.
A medical helicopter was brought in to airlift the injured to an area hospital which closed part of the freeway.
The area has since reopened.
UPDATE: EB I-10 is closed. Drivers are urged to either take alternate routes or avoid the area. https://t.co/lNo5tvHDBN— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 17, 2019