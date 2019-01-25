EHRENBERG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Arizona-California border.
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 1 near Ehrenberg.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, no officers or troopers were injured during the incident.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shooting]
The La Paz County Sheriff's Department assisted DPS during the incident.
DPS has not released any other details at this time.
Ehrenberg is located about 147 miles west of Phoenix.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
