QUEEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is in jail after investigators said he shot and killed a coworker for not rolling up his window during a ride back to Phoenix.
According to court paperwork, 27-year-old Adam Douglas Haywood was riding in a moving truck with two other men back to Phoenix after just finishing a moving job in Snowflake on July 26. While on the U.S. 60 in the area of Queen Valley, Haywood got upset with Boukary Ouedraogo because the passenger side window was down. Haywood was in the middle seat. The verbal fight escalated into a physical one and that's when investigators said Haywood shot and killed Ouedraogo around 10 p.m. The driver, who has not been identified, then saw Haywood push Ouedraogo's body out of the open window, court paperwork said. The driver then stopped the truck and told Haywood to see if the victim was alive but he wasn't. Haywood then said talked about hiding the body in the bushes and that he knew someone who could help him dispose of the body, detectives said. He also said he had $10,000, which the driver took as a possible bribe to hide the body. But then Haywood tried to drive off in the moving truck but couldn't since it was a manual transmission. The driver feared for his life so he drove Haywood back to the moving company's office in Phoenix, investigators said.
Once they got to the office, Haywood took off in his own car, and then the truck driver called his boss and the police. Haywood went back to his house in Mesa. Officers showed up at his house and he was taken into custody without incident. According to court paperwork, Haywood told detectives he shot Ouedraogo in self-defense because he was afraid the victim would choke him to death. Haywood was then booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.
Queen Valley is about an hour east of Phoenix.