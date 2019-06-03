CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A Maricopa County Recorder's Office employee was arrested at a Chandler car dealership Monday as he tried to return a damaged car that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier on Monday, on a Valley freeway.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said Jake Austin Harmon, 27, was arrested by DPS troopers who were waiting for him at Big Two Toyota car dealership when he returned his rental car.
Graves said Austin had been involved in a crash earlier in the day, along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near University Drive.
According to court paperwork, Harmon was on his way to work, at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, when the crash occurred.
A witness told DPS that Harmon was intoxicated and had been inside of this vehicle. He reportedly threw beer cans out of the vehicle before leaving the scene.
Court paperwork indicated Harmon left the scene and reported to work at the Recorder's Office.
Harmon called the dealership telling them the car had been damaged, and he was bringing it back to them. When Harmon arrived, the front end of the car was extensively damaged.
He was arrested as soon as he pulled to the front of the showroom.
Harmon has been charged with DUI, criminal damage and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.
Where's Stanley Roberts? He should be here doing a "misbehaving" report on the grammar and punctuation errors in this article.
He was hoping they wouldn't notice... ???
The hitnrunist[scared]
First thing that came to my mind was Jack A$$, where he returned the car all messed up. My favorite line from that was "I brought it back full"
There's not a scratch on it!
