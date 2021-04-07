PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after running naked on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers received a call of two tractor-trailer rigs colliding on the I-10 near Broadway Road. DPS said someone riding in the back of one of the trucks jumped out and started running while taking his clothes off. He was taken into custody.
DPS said the Phoenix Fire Department assessed the man but it's not clear whether he or the drivers of either truck was injured.
The area is now clear and no lanes were closed.