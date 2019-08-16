KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Parents near Kingman were alarmed when a man followed a school bus full of kids in a fit of road rage Thursday afternoon.
According to Bart Graves with The Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers were called for an aggressive driver in a possible road rage situation following the school bus.
The bus driver was alarmed by the suspect's actions and took several detours to get away from him.
Students on the bus started calling their parents to let them know what was going on.
The bus stopped at Dolan Springs where several parents were waiting for their children.
Graves said the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Clayton Troxel, of Kingman, claimed the school bus had cut him off in traffic.
Graves said the parents confronted Troxel and held him until troopers arrived.
Troxel told troopers he was trying to get the school bus driver's attention so he would pull over so Troxel could tell him what he did wrong.
Troxel was cited for disorderly conduct by troopers and faces additional charges by the Mohave County Sheriff's Department, Graves said.
