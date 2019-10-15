NEAR MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a deadly crash on State Route 347.
The single-vehicle crash occurred on the northbound side at milepost 186, near Riggs Road just before 4:30 p.m.
DPS's preliminary information stated that a man in a Honda Pilot was driving off right when he side-swiped a post and then rolled onto the roof.
According to DPS, the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
The area was fully closed for a time, but the left lane of northbound SR 347 has since reopened.
UPDATE: The left lane has reopened. https://t.co/0a2Wrsr3Go— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 15, 2019