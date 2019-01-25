EHRENBERG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Authorities are investigating an deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Arizona-California border.
The incident occurred Thursday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 10 at milepost 1 near Ehrenberg.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, they received a notification from the California Highway Patrol regarding a vehicle several law enforcement agencies had pursued in Yucca Valley, CA.
DPS said they got some information that the suspect, 26-year-old Christian Albarran was armed and dangerous.
Albarran had multiple outstanding felony warrants for spousal abuse as well as credit card fraud.
[MAP: 2019 officer-involved shooting]
DPS got information from the California Highway patrol that suspect's vehicle was last seen traveling on eastbound Interstate 10 near the Califronia- Arizona border, and that the vehicle was registered to an address in Quartzsite.
By Thursday afternoon, DPS troopers began to stage eastbound on I-10, near the California state line when several troopers and a La Paz County Sheriff’s Office deputy located the vehicle on eastbound I-10 as it exited at Ehrenberg Road.
DPS troopers than stopped Albarran vehicle's once he exited the freeway.
Troopers then negotiated with Albarran and gave him repeated commands. The suspect refused to comply and threatened the troopers, DPS said.
That's when one of the troopers shot the suspect. Albarran later died from his injuries.
Ehrenberg is located about 147 miles west of Phoenix.
