PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man whose family was involved in a controversial confrontation with Phoenix police officers in May is in trouble with the law again.
Dravon Ames was going 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Interstate 17 and was pulled over at McDowell Road just after midnight on Thursday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Troopers said the 22-year-old wasn't wearing a seatbelt and a child passenger wasn't properly restrained.
Ames was cited for those crimes, but he was also driving on a suspended license, so he was arrested and booked into jail, DPS said.
He gained fame when he brought up allegations of police brutality when he and his family were taken into custody for a shoplifting incident on May 27. The confrontation was caught on various cellphone cameras.
Video of the incident shows officers with their weapons drawn, some of them using profane language and an officer kicking Ames' leg while he was in handcuffs. No one was charged in that case. The family is suing the Phoenix Police Department for $10 million.
In October 2018, Ames was arrested for hitting two officers after being stopped following a crash in Tempe, investigators said.
Police said Ames was cited on DUI and drug charges and booked into Tempe City Jail on two counts of aggravated assault on police.
Ames pleaded guilty to a DUI/drug charge in June, but the two charges of aggravated assault are still pending in Maricopa County Superior Court, according to Tempe police.