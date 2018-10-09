PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--A man gets tased and taken into custody as he was driving a stolen Jeep overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS troopers spotted the stolen SUV on Interstate 17 near near Glendale Avenue early Tuesday morning.
According to DPS, one of the troopers was attempting to stop the vehicle but the driver wouldn't pull over.
Troopers used stop sticks to get the SUV to stop near the area of 28th Street and Broadway Road.
The driver took off running but was later tased and arrested.
DPS say there was woman who was also in the Jeep but she stayed there and was not arrested for the incident.
