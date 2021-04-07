PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Wednesday morning after running naked on Interstate 10 in Phoenix.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers received a call of two tractor-trailer rigs colliding on the I-10 near Broadway Road. DPS said a man wearing one sock, boxers and a t-shirt jumped from the moving semi and ran down the shoulder while taking his clothes off and then walked out into traffic.
The trooper who responded was able to catch up with the man, identified as 21-year-old John Kramer, and take him into custody. DPS says Kramer told the trooper he had hitched a ride on the semi, unbeknownst to the driver. DPS says Kramer pounded on the semi driver's back window to tell him he wanted off the truck and may have tried to get into the passenger compartment when he jumped off.
DPS says Kramer had recently been released from jail and admitted to recent drug use. Kramer was been booked into jail on multiple charges including felony endangerment and disorderly conduct.