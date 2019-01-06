CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is behind bars after investigators said he was impaired when he caused a crash that killed one of his passengers on the freeway.
It happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday on Loop 202 near Arizona Avenue.
The Department of Public Safety said 26-year-old Ismael A. Garfio was driving when he crashed into a support post for an overhead sign.
Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries that aren't considered life-threatening.
The third passenger, 24-year-old Phillip Mitchell, died at the scene.
DPS said Garfio was impaired at the time of the crash.
After being released from the hospital, Garfio was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of endangerment.
DPS said the investigation is ongoing.
