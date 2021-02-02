MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in finding a man who threatened to kill a woman with a gun during a road rage incident last summer.
Troopers said 23-year-old Michael Floris drove next to a woman on the U.S. 60 near Alma School Road and yelled at the victim while pointing a handgun at her. When they got off the freeway at Alma School Road, Floris stopped in front of the woman's car, got out and threatened to kill her while pointing the gun at her, DPS said.
A judge issued a warrant for Floris' arrest last Thursday on charges of assault, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Investigators believe he could be in Southern California but has connections in Phoenix and Las Vegas. Anyone with information about where Floris might be is asked to call DPS at 877-272-8329 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.azdps.gov/tips.