PHOENIX- (3TV/CBS5)-- While you were sleeping, the Arizona Department of Public Safety was busy with two wrong-way driving incidents in the West Valley.
A wrong-way driver was stopped on the State Route 85 near milepost 154 early Monday morning, according to DPS.
DPS says the vehicle was stopped and there were no injuries.
It’s unclear at this time where the driver may have entered the freeway, and its unknown if impairment is suspected in this incident.
No further information was made available on this incident.
The second wrong-way vehicle occurred on the Loop 101 near Bell Road.
The driver was taken into custody and impairment is suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.