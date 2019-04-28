PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating two deadly crashes that occurred on Interstate 10 Sunday morning.
The first crash occurred on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Baseline Road in Phoenix. That's where one car collided with a semi- truck. DPS said that one person died. The crash is currently blocking two lanes.
Another crash involving two vehicles occurred a few hours earlier on westbound I-10 and Ray Road. DPS said that the crash was also fatal. The crash blocked two lanes but has since reopened.
I-10 EB at Baseline: The two left lanes are blocked for a crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/f1soysGr4O— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 28, 2019
