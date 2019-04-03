PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they are investigating a trooper-involved shooting in west Phoenix early Wednesday morning.
The shooting investigation is near 41st and Maryland avenues.
DPS said no one was injured.
No further details were released.
They said more information is expected later today.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this trooper-involved shooting.
We can confirm there was a trooper involved shooting. No one was injured. We are working to provide more information later today. pic.twitter.com/RfAfnf51Kd— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 3, 2019
