(3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred west of Twin Arrows.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 40 near Milepost 218.
[MAP: 2019 Wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
DPS said the wrong-way crash involved two vehicles and at least one person died.
No other details have been released at this time.
(1) comment
Support our race. White Unity. White Families.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.