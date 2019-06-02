Deadly crash generic
(3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred west of Twin Arrows. 

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 40 near Milepost 218. 

DPS said the wrong-way crash involved two vehicles and at least one person died.

No other details have been released at this time. 

 

