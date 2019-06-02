WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred west of Twin Arrows.
The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 40 near Milepost 218.
[MAP: 2019 Wrong-way incidents in Arizona]
DPS said the wrong-way crash involved two vehicles and at least one person died.
Tom Larson says he was driving on I-40 when he saw the scene. That is when he stopped to help a man get out of the RV that was involved in the accident.
Larson recollects a group of people breaking the RV window with a fire extinguisher to get the man out. Once the man was out, they used a door from the RV as a stretcher to carry the man to the westbound lanes.
Larson says it was an emotional moment as the police got there and the man told him to pray for him.
"He said he tried to swerve out of her way when she [driver in the other vehicle] was coming at him head on," said Larson about the injured man he helped. "So he managed to swerve to the left a little to the median. That's probably what saved his life."
This investigation continues to develop. More information will be released when available.
(1) comment
Support our race. White Unity. White Families.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.