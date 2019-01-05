CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash that occurred Friday night in Casa Grande.
The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 387 at milepost 3.
The road was closed for hours. The area was reopened just before 5 a.m. Saturday.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
