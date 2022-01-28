LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two men are dead after a wrong-way crash on the southbound Loop 303 near Litchfield Park early Friday morning. A third person was taken to the hospital but their condition was not immediately available.
DPS got a report of a wrong-way driver in a pickup truck on the freeway near Indian School Road just before 4 a.m. The crash happened minutes later near Bethany Home Road. Video from the scene showed at least one car with heavy front-end damage.
DPS says the wind is an issue as investigation piece together the moments leading up to the crash. "It makes it challenging for the detectives," DPS spokesperson Joseph Campbell said. "We have roadway evidence, and even just communications. Trying to talk on the radio with the wind blowing makes it a challenge." Detectives were using their vehicle to protect the scene from the wind as much as possible.
The southbound lanes of the Loop 303 are closed while the investigation takes place. Traffic is being diverted at Bethany Home Road. It's not clear when the freeway is expected to reopen.