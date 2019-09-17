AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A semi-truck driver is in custody after being impaired while on the freeway in Ahwatukee on Tuesday, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The 44-year-old woman stopped on Interstate 10 eastbound underneath the Elliot overpass, partially blocking the HOV lane, DPS said.
Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows two troopers taking the driver into custody on the westbound side of the freeway. As they were walking back, it appears the woman decided to sit down. The troopers then had to bring her back up with the help of other troopers.
She was then loaded into a DPS patrol vehicle. She is facing a DUI charge, DPS said.
Somebody then drove the semi-truck to other side of the eastbound lanes on the shoulder so it wouldn't block any traffic.
No other information about the driver was released.