PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young Phoenix woman is facing charges after Department of Public Safety troopers said she hit a patrol car on Interstate 17 late Sunday night. They believe she was drunk.
According to troopers, Ophelia Perez, 20, was driving in the exit lane for Northern Avenue when she sideswiped a patrol vehicle that had stopped for a crash.
According to court documents, a DPS sergeant and trooper were standing just five feet from the fully-marked patrol vehicle when it was hit.
Although they were startled, they were not hurt, DPS said.
Court documents said Perez did not stop as required by law but instead kept going north on I-17.
Because troopers could not find Perez, they used debris from her Honda CR-V and a photo of her license plate captured by another DPS vehicle at the crash scene.
DPS said troopers contacted Perez, who agreed to meet at a nearby gas station.
According to court documents, she admitted hitting the DPS vehicle but had no explanation for not stopping.
DPS administered a field sobriety test and then requested a breath test, which she initially declined.
Perez later took that test, which showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.093 and 0.089, both of which are over the legal definition of impaired -- 0.08.
Perez was booked on suspicion of DUI, endangerment, criminal damage, and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court later this month.
(2) comments
estúpido cabrona
trsalemme I think that says it all
