PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a woman, following a crash on Loop 101 Friday.
DPS says the suspect is 25-year-old Fernando Acosta. He has been booked into the Fourth Avenue jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday in the middle of rush hour traffic, shutting down northbound Loop 101 near Thunderbird for most of the day.
“It was like bam bam bam bam, and then it stopped. Opened my door walked in the back yard and go 'Did I just hear what I think I heard? And then bam bam bam bam bam,” said neighbor Gretchen Pahia. “I said, ‘OK those are gunshots.’ And ran inside and called 911."
DPS says a white Lexus careened off the highway. The man and woman inside begin fighting next to their destroyed vehicle in plain view of passing cars.
“The male got out and immediately started stabbing the female,” said DPS Trooper Kameron Lee.
Witness started getting out of their cars to try and stop it.
When first responders arrived, they took both people to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
And as for the sound of gunshots, Lee says “We are investigating that we are still trying to figure out if there was a shooting where it came from."
All of this unfolding right behind Pahia's neighborhood.
“Thank goodness that wall's there,” said Pahia, gesturing to the bring barrier separating the freeway from her neighborhood.
Officials are also still working to find out if teh suspect and victim knew each other.
“While it is an absolute shame and tragic that we did lose someone here today we grateful no one else was hurt today no bystanders no innocent victims,” said Lee.
The highway has now been reopened.
We can confirm we are investigating a crash and a homicide on NB L-101 just prior to the Thunderbird off-ramp. The freeway will remain closed for most of the day. We hope to have additional information later this morning. @ArizonaDOT— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) March 22, 2019
CLOSED: L-101 Agua Fria northbound from Peoria to Thunderbird because of police activity. Traffic can reenter at Thunderbird. No estimated time to reopen. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/6yB6fafGlp— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 22, 2019
I'm sorry.......what happened? This reporting and written summary makes no sense. So she was stabbed by the passenger......who fired the gun shots? Please please please know the full story before reporting it. I know everyone in this industry wants to break the story but at least be accurate or less vague with the facts only. Then update the story throughout the day as facts become available
There were several gun shots. A customer who was driving southbound witnessed part of it. A bf stabbed the gf like 40 times. Someone driving nb saw what was going on...stopped...and shot the guy several times ending the threat. unfortunately he arrived 5min too late.
I just drove southbound by that and I feel for those northbound people! The should be closing the on ramps northbound all the way up to the incident, I noticed they were all full also.
91st ave on ramp should be closed, passed by there
