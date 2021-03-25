MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a deadly motorcycle crash on the freeway in the east Mesa area on Thursday evening.
It happened on the southbound side of the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Elliot Road sometime before 6 p.m. Aerial video from the scene showed a motorcycle basically broken in half with pieces all over the pavement. Detectives from the Department of Public Safety were also seen taking pictures of a dark-colored Nissan sedan.
DPS says a Yamaha motorcycle was traveling southbound at a highspeed with a group of motorcycles. The Nissan sedan was to traveling ahead of the motorcycle. The motorcycle ended up rear-ending the sedan and then hit he median cable barrier.
The motorcyclist, DPS identified as 18-year-old Ethan Voorhees from Mesa, was ejected from the motorcycle and hit the cable barrier. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan was not injured, according to DPS.
The southbound side of the freeway was closed for about two hours before being reopened. The northbound side wasn't affected. An investigation is underway.