TUCSON, AZ (KOLD/3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities said three people, including a child, were seriously hurt in a gun battle on I-19 near Green Valley on Saturday, June 29.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Kameron Lee said a suspect is in custody and there are no outstanding suspects.

Lee said it began around 5 p.m. when troopers responded to reports of shots being fired between two vehicles.

A man, woman and child were found shot near the Esperanza Boulevard exit, according Lee. All three were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

ADOT said I-19 is closed at the exit and there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen.

Below is the suggested alternate route sent out by ADOT.

Lee said Border Patrol and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with the investigation.

 

