PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/ADOT) − Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 and southbound lanes of Loop 303 in Goodyear have reopened after a deadly overnight crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
DPS said the crash involved two vehicles and one fatality. Two other people are in critical condition.
Eastbound I-10 was closed at Estrella Parkway due to the deadly collision, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic]
Loop 303 southbound was also closed at Thomas Road.
The closures of I-10 and L-303 lasted several hours.
Loop 303 traffic was being directed south on Cotton Lane, east on McDowell and then re-entering the I-10 eastbound at Estrella.
Eastbound I-10 traffic was being diverted at the Estrella Parkway off-ramp. Traffic was re-entering on the Estrella on-ramp.
The westbound lanes were not affected.
No further details were released.
The Arizona Department of Transportation contributed to this report.
UPDATE: I-10 eastbound has reopened at Estrella. Backup: Citrus.Once the I-10 backup clears, we will open L-303 southbound at Thomas. #PhxTraffic https://t.co/ll7xGlncfV— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2018
UPDATE: This is now a closure. Traffic being diverted at Estrella. #phxtraffic https://t.co/shOfUjDhE8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2018
I-10 EB at Estrella Parkway: Multiple lanes blocked by crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/AznFCZ0ieO— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2018
