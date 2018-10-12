I-10 ESTRELLA PARKWAY

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 10 at Estrella Parkway in Goodyear.

 (Source: Arizona Department of Transporation)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Goodyear have been closed overnight after a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Eastbound I-10 has been closed at Estrella Parkway due to the deadly collision, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being diverted at the Estrella Parkway off-ramp and back on at the on-ramp.

There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes at milepost 126.7. The westbound lanes are not affected.

No further details were released.

