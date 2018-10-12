PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − Eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Goodyear have been closed overnight after a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Eastbound I-10 has been closed at Estrella Parkway due to the deadly collision, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Traffic is being diverted at the Estrella Parkway off-ramp and back on at the on-ramp.
There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes at milepost 126.7. The westbound lanes are not affected.
No further details were released.
UPDATE: This is now a closure. Traffic being diverted at Estrella. #phxtraffic https://t.co/shOfUjDhE8— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2018
I-10 EB at Estrella Parkway: Multiple lanes blocked by crash. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/AznFCZ0ieO— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 12, 2018
