PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise man is facing multiple charges after troopers said he drove the wrong way on the Loop 101 in the West Valley the morning of Labor Day.
According to court paperwork, James Christian Cheney was reported going south in the northbound lanes around 2:40 a.m. at Bell Road.
A trooper with the Department of Public Safety tried to get the 24-year-old to stop by driving toward him with the lights and sirens on. However, that was unsuccessful, as was trying to hit Cheney's Toyota Tundra.
Cheney got off at Olive Avenue but corrected himself and went south in the southbound lanes. He then exited the freeway at Northern Avenue where a DPS trooper stopped him.
DPS said Cheney failed the sobriety test and he was arrested. The trooper also found a handgun, a container with marijuana inside, and a vape pen with possibly THC oil inside, according to court paperwork. Cheney denied the marijuana was his, saying it belonged to a "friend," DPS said.
When Cheney was processed for DUI at the booking station, his a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was between 0.124 and 0.126.
He was booked into jail on one count of aggravated DUI while driving the wrong way, one count of aggravated DUI while on a suspended license, one count of marijuana possession, one count of possessing drug paraphernalia, one count of possessing a weapon in a drug offense, one count of carrying a weapon during a felony, and one count of possessing a narcotic drug.