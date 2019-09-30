PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- DPS says drug impairment is suspected in Monday night's wrong-way crash on Interstate 17 in Phoenix that left four people injured and caused a huge traffic backup.
DPS says the wrong-way driver is 40-year-old man from Cave Creek.
He sustained life-threatening injuries during the collision and may be hospitalized for an extended period of time. His name is not yet being released.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) first got a report of a vehicle traveling northbound within the southbound lanes of I-17 just after 9:30 p.m.
DPS said the driver collided with three other vehicles near the Thomas Road exit ramp.
Four other people were hurt in the crash. Two of the victims sustained serious injuries.
The victims are:
-A 20-year-old Phoenix man who was driving a white GMC Sierra pick-up truck.
-A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the GMC pick-up truck.
-A 61-year-old man from Surprise who was driving a white Dodge van.
-And a 19-year-old Phoenix man who was driving a silver Mercedes sedan.
Video from the Arizona's Family News Chopper showed traffic at a standstill for miles and fire crews taking several people to the hospital.
All traffic was forced to exit on Indian School Road following the crash.
The area was closed for several hours while they continue their investigation. It reopened around 2 a.m.
There was a witness who saw the whole wrong-way crash unfold on I-17 last night. He happened to be driving with his pregnant girlfriend when he got the scare of his life.
"I looked up in front of me. We just saw a truck kind of hit his brakes, and then he swerved. And then I saw headlights heading directly towards me. I swerved out of the way. I luckily missed him. And I'm thinking I'm going to hit anybody because, I mean, there were other cars around us. And actually, I heard the impact," said the witness, Jerrard Brown. "You hear about all these wrong-way drivers. You just never think you're ever going to see something like that. So, I mean, just to be... to think, you know, if I was a lot closer to that truck, it could've been me."
