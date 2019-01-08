SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Salt River Police Department officer was killed during a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Jerry Sanstead.
It happened just after 6 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near McDowell Road.
DPS said Officer Clayton Townsend had just pulled over a driver for expired registration.
[RELATED: Arizona's Family to host phone bank for fallen Salt River officer]
While Townsend was standing at the driver's side door of the white passenger vehicle he stopped, a black passenger vehicle entered the right-side emergency lane and collided with the white passenger vehicle and then hit the officer.
Townsend sustained head trauma in the crash and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle that was initially pulled over was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Officer Clayton was one of my most dedicated, loyal and committed officers on my department," said Salt River Police Department Chief Karl Auerbach. "He was truly a guardian of the people."
The driver accused of hitting Townsend, Jerry Sanstead, and the other car stayed on the scene.
According to DPS, Sanstead told detectives he was texting when his vehicle struck the police officer. A witness told DPS that Sanstead's vehicle crossed over two traffic lanes before hitting the officer.
Sanstead was arrested and booked into jail for manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
Police say Townsend leaves behind a wife and a 10-month-old child. He had served on the police force for five years.
"He was known by all to be caring and compassionate," said Auerbach.
Auerbach praised Townsend's work ethic.
"Ofc. Townsend was doing what he decided to do, to be a servant of the people, to be a guardian of the people, to serve and protect, and tragically this evening, he lost his life doing his job," said Auerbach.
Gov. Doug Ducey offered his condolences in a tweet, saying flags would be at half-staff on Wednesday.
The Arizona Department of Transportation closed the northbound Loop 101 from Loop 202 Red Mountain to McKellips Road because of the crash.
The road was reopened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.
How you can help
Arizona's Family has teamed up with 100 Club of Arizona, a nonprofit organization that assists first responders, to raise money for fallen Salt River Officer Clayton Townsend's family.
you can still make a donation by texting the word Fallen to 243725. You will receive a link that will allow to enter the amount of your donation and your credit card information. Standard message rates apply.
* Click here to text a donation from this story on your mobile device.
* Click here to make an online donation from any computer or device.
**UPDATE** All lanes and ramps have reopened. https://t.co/oJ1m3S8mZg— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 9, 2019
Saddened to hear of this tragic loss. My prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the Salt River Police Officer killed in the line of duty tonight. Tomorrow all state flags will be lowered to half-staff to honor his life and service. #RIP https://t.co/a6sXIUK745— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 9, 2019
UPDATE on L-101 NB crash at McKellips Road: The L-202 east- and westbound on-ramps to the 101 are closed. L-101 NB also closed; the Rio Salado on-ramp from the northbound L-101 is closed. All NB 101 tfx must get off at 202. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/VdyLEnDWdb— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 9, 2019
I am sorry to report the death of a Salt River Tribal Police Officer tonight. Details are still being realized, but it appears he was struck and killed by a car, while on a traffic stop on SR101 near McDowell Rosd. @Arizona_DPS Troopers are conducting the investigation.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) January 9, 2019
(9) comments
HOPE THE TEXT WAS WORTH IT;YOU CREEP. An innocent human being lost his life, because your text, was more important than paying attention to the road.
The irony is texting while driving is prohibited and ticketable offense on the SRPMIC which includes that portion of the Loop 101. He likely will be cited for that as well. However, he'll likely hire a lawyer and get most of the charges dropped so that he has to pay a fine or do community service or probation with no jail time.
You are definitely wrong about the jail time, He is going to probably serve 10 years if I had to guess
R.I.P. Officer Townsend. Thank you for your service sir.
Hey local P.D.'s how about leaving the traffic stops on the freeway to DPS. You know the ones that have been trained properly when and where to pull a person over for a traffic stop.
Yeah, because a careless driver who unknowingly crossed 2 lanes of traffic only to enter the emergency lane was predictable and clearly avoidable.
I swear, some people. Smh.
You're a soulless bahstahd. I can only hope that karma comes around and bites your tiny balls off. Sickening.
Sad. Probably someone texting or on the phone.
I commented before this story was updated with the info about the driver texting. Nailed it. Until police start writing tickets for this, it will continue. I see people EVERY DAY on my commute distracted by texting. They need to deploy a force of unmarked vehicles to ticket these people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.