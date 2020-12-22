PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5)-- A driver is in custody after an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper located him passed out behind the wheel early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.
DPS says a car was located on the westbound frontage road of the Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue around 4 a.m. When the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. When the trooper attempted to wake him up, he took off.
The trooper broke the driver side window to try and stop the suspect. The suspect drove around the area while troopers followed him.
After about 20 minutes, troopers were able to stop the driver in the area of 67th Ave and McDowell and take him into custody after performing a "pit maneuver." The driver was booked for DUI.
Neither the trooper or driver suffered any serious injuries. Name of the driver has not been released.