PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said a driver was arrested after going the wrong way on a Phoenix freeway Tuesday morning.
That driver has been identified as 36-year-old Dustin Jesse Rea of Tolleson.
The wrong-way vehicle was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, near 75th Avenue.
Initial reports said a white sedan was traveling westbound along the eastbound left shoulder.
ADOT traffic cameras showed the white car, facing the wrong direction, pulled over on the shoulder of the freeway. Several DPS troopers were on the scene.
No collisions occurred, and no one was hurt.
DPS said impairment is suspected to be a factor.
Rea was arrested at the scene for aggravated DUI.
He was booked into the MCSO Fourth Avenue Jail